Explore, search and find the best fitting icons or vectors for your projects using wide variety vector library. Download free SVG Vectors for commercial use.

Easy To Search and Find Using ML powered search, find the right vector you are looking for easier

Stying & Remixing Make basic changes on an icon or vector witout needing a design software

Optimized Vectors All served icons and vectors are optimized with our SVGO based compressor.

Community Powered From me, to us. Share your work, help the community grow and get link attributions

Commercial Friendly Most icons and vectors useable for your commercial projects without any royalties